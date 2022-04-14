Terrorist killed while planting bomb in Bara

An alleged terrorists was killed when the explosive device, he was planting, went off in Bara tehsil of Khyber district on Wednesday.

Bara police said the explosion occurred when the alleged terrorist was planting an explosive device on roadside.

On receiving information law enforcing agencies and police personnel reached the spot and collected evidence for investigation. The body of the terrorist was shifted to hospital for post-mortem. Police said the identity of the terrorist was not ascertained, however, further details would be shared with media once the post-mortem report was received. Meanwhile, Karachi police on Wednesday arrested a suspected terrorist of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for his alleged involvement in various incidents, including attacks on armed forces and other terrorist activities.

According to a spokesman for district South Police, a team of Gizri police station in a joint operation with an intelligence agency arrested Sher Daraz alias Sher Khan.

During initial interrogation, the arrested confessed his involvement in attacks on military and other forces. He revealed that he had worked with five commanders of the organization. He also told the investigation authorities that he had been to Afghanistan to meet other terrorist organizations. Police also recovered a hand grenade and a 30 bore pistol along with rounds from the possession of arrested terrorist. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

The Karachi police on Wednesday arrested a suspected terrorist of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for his alleged involvement in various incidents, including attacks on armed forces and other terrorist activities.