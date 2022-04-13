Police expedite operations against drug dealers

On the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, crackdown of police teams against drug smugglers, dealers and users is underway in all districts of the province. IG Punjab emphasised upon RPOs and DPOs to expedite special operations in all the districts on sale and purchase of modern narcotic drugs like sheesha, meth, hashish, heroin and alcohol.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the use of drugs in educational institutions and hostels should be curtailed and action should be intensified against those involved in this abominable act of smuggling. He stressed upon to round up such accused and get them strictly punished. IG Punjab reiterated that coordination and information sharing with other law enforcement agencies including ANF should be further improved to tighten the noose around major drug smugglers so that culprits could be brought to book for spoiling future of nation. He further said that special awareness campaigns and lectures should be continued in educational institutions to keep students safe from drugs and assistance should also be sought from civil society, teachers and religious scholars.

Spokesperson Punjab Police said that 12,825 cases were registered against drug smugglers and dealers involved in drug supply chain in across province during this year while 13028 accused were arrested. Punjab Police Spokesperson said that huge amount of drugs including 6335 kg of hashish, 176 kg of heroin, 20582 grams of ice (meth) and 184715 liters of liquor were recovered from possession of accused.

Regarding the operations in the provincial capital, he said that 1948 cases were registered against drug dealers in Lahore this year and 1975 accused were arrested. Similarly, 841 kg of hashish, 19 kg of heroin, 2426 grams of meth (ice) and 13819 liters of liquor were recovered from possession of arrested suspects. The Punjab Police spokesperson further said that apart from Lahore, intelligence based operations have been intensified in other major cities including Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad and Gujranwala and supervisory officers are personally supervising the ongoing operations for eradication of drugs.

IG Punjab got inaugurated the newly constructed Martyrs’ Memorial by children of Police Martyrs at Rawalpindi: Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that special attention should be paid to the security of mosques, imambargahs and Ramadan bazaars and markets during holy month. He stressed upon taking concrete steps against criminals and organized crime. Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed to ensure best arrangements for solution of traffic problems in Rawalpindi city under a comprehensive strategy. He also ordered to increase duty hours of patrolling forces in vicinity of major highways, business and public centers.

IG Punjab directed that measures be taken on priority basis to enhance the welfare and efficiency of the force. He further said that the police martyrs who sacrificed their lives for protection of life and property of the people are our pride and their everlasting sacrifices are a beacon for the entire force. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that these martyrs have enhanced the honor and dignity of department by sacrificing their lives. He said that Punjab Police will never forget the sacrifices of their martyrs and will stand by them in every occasion of joy and sorrow. IGP expressed these views while instructing the officers during the inauguration of the newly constructed Memorial of Martyrs and presiding over the meeting with the children of the martyrs on his visit to the Police Lines Headquarters today.

On arrival at Rawalpindi Police Lines, the children of Constable Muhammad Mazhar Hussain Shaheed and Inspector Imran Abbas Shaheed presented bouquets to IG Punjab. IGP also laid flowers at the memorial and offered prayers for higher ranks of martyrs. On this occasion, police contingent extended salutations to IG Punjab whereas IG Punjab presented honorary shields and gifts to the children of martyrs at CPO office.

CPO Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik briefed IG Punjab about the construction of memorial martyrs. He also briefed about the progress on construction of Smart City, Complaint Cell and Rawal Lounge. RPO Rawalpindi Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, CPO Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik, SSP Investigation Ghazanfar Ali Shah, SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan and other senior officers were also present.