Advanced dental laboratory with Chinese technology inaugurated

The Advanced Dental Laboratory at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro was inaugurated at LUMHS Advanced Dental Care Center equipped with the Chinese technology, according to report published by Gwadar Pro.

Vice Chancellor, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro, Professor Dr Ikram Din Ujjan inaugurated the Laboratory.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the VC said that dental treatment was highly expensive and beyond the reach of poor people. He mentioned that people cannot afford dental treatment in private clinics and hospitals therefore LUMHS management had established the dental laboratory. He informed that artificial teeth of patients will be made at 70 percent discount in this laboratory which was equipped with the latest Chinese technology.

Profession Ujjan told the audience that atooth which costs Rs12,000 in a private laboratory will be made here at Rs.2,500.

“LUMHS Dental Laboratory is a complete and modern dentistry laboratory in which all kinds of teeth will be made. Its advanced machinery has been imported from China and some from Germany,” he added. Dean of Dentistry LUMHS Professor Feroz Kalhoro, Chairman Prosthodontics Professor Aamir Mehmood Butt, Dr Irfan Sheikh, Professor Kashif Channa, Professor Amir Iqbal Memon, Dr Asif Gulzar, Professor Munir Banglani, Professor Rizwan Memon, Professor Shahzad, Azar Akbar Memon, Rahim Sheikh and Sharif Baig were also present on the occasion.