AJK President seeks OIC’s proactive role to resolve Kashmir dispute

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Monday appealed the OIC secretary general Hussain Ibrahim Taha to use his good office to implement Kashmir action plan, which was agreed upon during the OIC’s foreign ministers’ conference and Kashmir Contact Group meeting in Islamabad last month.

During his visit to OIC headquarters in Jeddah, the AJK president, who had a detailed meeting with the OIC Secretary General, sought the Muslim body’s proactive role to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute in line with the universally accepted principle of right to self-determination.

Barrister Chaudhary said that the massive troop concentration in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has led to widespread violence and human rights violations in the restive region. He said in presence of 900 000 troops the BJP government was advancing its Hindutva ideology in IIOJK.

About India’s settler colonialism policies, he said, India was hell bent on changing the demographics of Kashmir the way Israel has been doing in Palestine by settling non-Palestinians.

India, he said, had issued fake domiciles to 4.2 million non-state Hindus with a malafide intention to change proportion of population in the region.

“Under the given circumstances, there is dire need that the OIC must intensify its efforts to resolve the Kashmir issue that has been the main cause and consequence of violence in the region,” the AJK president said.

Referring to the OIC Charter, Barrister Chaudhary said, “Since the OIC charter affirms Kashmiris’ and Palestinians’ inalienable right, the right to self-determination, it is imperative that the forum (OIC) should play its role in granting Kashmiris their birth right.”

On the occasion, the OIC Secretary General Hussain Ibrahim Taha said that the Muslim body besides supporting the Kashmiris’ right of self-determination has been consistently raising its voice against the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

The AJK president also invited Secretary General OIC Hussain Ibrahim Taha to visit Azad Kashmir which was accepted by the later. The AJK president also thanked OIC Secretary General Hussain Ibrahim Taha for appointing him as Special Representative on Kashmir.