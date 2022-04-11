Mariyam Nafees praises Ali Muhammad Khan

Diyar e Dil actress, Mariyam Nafees lauded PTI MNA Muhammad Ali Khan following the no-confidence vote on Saturday midnight.

Taking to her Twitter account on Sunday, Mariyam Nafees applauded the former Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan for standing all by himself to support former PM Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaf after he was ousted following the success of the no-confidence vote from opposition parties.

“Mad mad mad respect!” she tweeted along with the picture of Khan from the session, while also praising his speech with a ‘fire’ emoji.