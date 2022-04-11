Treatment under the Sehat card programme will continue

ISLAMABAD: Amid all speculations about the fate of the health card scheme, the Ministry of National Health Services(NHS) on Sunday said that in the last couple of days around 17,000 patients were admitted to the hospitals across the country and are availing free of cost health treatment.

However, the Ministry ensured that the proramme will continue as before.

It is to be noted that soon after Imran Khan was ousted through a no-confidence move, rumors started on social media that the Sehat card programme is going to be closed.