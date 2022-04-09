BankIslami joins hands with United Motors for car and bike financing

Pakistan’s leading Islamic bank, BankIslami Pakistan Limited (BIPL) has collaborated with United Motors Pvt. Ltd., a renowned manufacturer of cars and motorcycles, to offer vehicle financing for its customers. Bankislami Car and Bike Financing is a Shariah-compliant financing facility through which anyone can fulfill their dream of owning their vehicle on easy and affordable monthly payments.

The MoU signing ceremony between BankIslami and United Motors Pvt. Ltd was held at United Motors Head Office on Wednesday April 06, 2022. Mr. Rizwan Ata – Group Head – Distribution BankIslami and Mr. Sanaullah Choudhry – Chairman, United Group of Companies signed the MoU. Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Rizwan Ata said “BankIslami is aimed to provide benefits of Islamic Banking to all segments of the society. Through bike financing, employees of any company, be it male or female, can solve their transportation and mobility issue and can purchase bikes or scooty on very affordable monthly installments under shariah compliant financing scheme of BankIslami.”

Auto Finance is amongst the biggest financing sectors in Pakistan enabling consumers across the country to own a vehicle in a convenient and affordable manner. BankIslami takes pride in providing a Sharia-compliant, Riba-free solution to individuals and businesses across Pakistan for easy vehicle finance. With short processing times, robust partnerships with leading manufacturers and lowest rates, BankIslami is revolutionizing the market effectively. The Ceremony was also attended, Mr. Aasim Saleem, General Manager, Central Region BankIslami, Mr. Madieh Khawar, Area General Manager BankIslami, , Mr. Sibtain Mehtab Munir, Chief Manager, Mr. Usman Saeed – General Manager United Motors, Mr. Muhammad Afzal – GM Sales & Marketing United Motors, Mr. Imran Bashir – GM After Sales United Motors and Mr. Salamullah – Manager Marketing United Motors.