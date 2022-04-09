Security increased in and out Parliament house

The Islamabad district administration has made extensive security arrangements in advance of today’s scheduled vote on a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

To ensure law and order, the Red Zone has been completely sealed off with barbed wire and containers, with approximately 5, 000 personnel from law enforcement agencies (LEAs) such as police, FC, and Pakistan Rangers deployed inside and outside the zone.

Senior officials from these departments are also stationed at various locations, and the general public and private vehicles are completely prohibited from entering; only members of the National Assembly and concerned individuals are permitted.

The administration has informed the public that only Margallah Road provides access to the Red Zone.