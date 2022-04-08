ECP is bound to conduct elections in 90 days: AGP

Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed Khan on Thursday said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is bound to hold elections in 90 days. “The ECP is a national institution which has the responsibility to organize elections following the Constitution of Pakistan,” he said while talking to a private television channel. As per the Constitution, he said, the ECP should make all necessary arrangements to conduct the elections in a free, fair and transparent manner. Earlier, the ECP had said that it would require another four months to complete the process of delimitation of constituencies, adding that elections could be held “honestly, justly and fairly” in October.













