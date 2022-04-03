Trailblazing Ramadan specials ‘Hum Tum’ and ‘Paristan’ all set to air

With Ramadan just around the corner, all the mainstream entertainment channels in Pakistan are in a race to produce Ramadan special comedy plays that can keep the viewers entertained and engaged everyday throughout the month of Ramadan.

The race of producing the best Ramadan special play started with the massive success of Hum TV’s Suno Chanda that took the nation and social media by storm. Hum TV has always remained at the forefront of bringing game-changing ideas, unique and meaningful content onto mainstream television, be it TV serials with a strong social message, comedy sitcoms, Ramadan special plays and other entertainment-based content. The channel’s previously produced serials Suno Chanda, Suno Chanda 2 and last year’s Chupke Chupke and Tana Bana have not only received overwhelming response and appreciation from audiences across the globe, but have become a benchmark for producing such content in the country.

Keeping the tradition alive, Hum TV once again is back with two trailblazing serials with unique storylines and prominent ensemble star casts to keep viewers entertained and on the edge of their seats. Drama serial Hum Tum, the channel’s main presentation this Ramadan is by the writer director duo of the Chupke Chupke fame, Saima Akram Chaudhry and Danish Nawaz. Hum Tum is a modern, Gen Z rendition of a hate to love story of two youngsters. The serial offers fresh pairings of the very talented Ahad Raza Mir and Ramsha Khan; Junaid Khan and Sarah Khan. Hum Tum is a humorous take on the age-old saying of ‘opposite attracts’ and tries to explore if it the saying is true or just a farce. Produced by MD Productions, Hum Tum boasts a stellar ensemble cast comprising Syed Muhammad Ahmed, Farhan Ali Agha, Adnan Jafer, Uzma Baig, Munazzah Arif, Arjumand Raheem, Anoshey, Aina and others.

This year, the audiences will also see their favourite on-screen couple Arslan Naseer aka Hadi and Aymen Saleem AKA Mishi from last year’s smashing hit Chupke Chupke back on the television screens in Paristan. This light hearted romantic comedy serial is written by popular novelist and drama writer Samra Bukhari, directed by Ali Hasan and produced under the banner of Momina Duraid Productions. Paristan boasts a stellar mix of industry’s veterans and young guns such as Navin Waqar, Javeria Saud, Mira Sethi, Ali Safina, Asad Siddiqui, Saima Qureshi, Saife Hassan, Azra Mansoor, Meerub Ali, Junaid Jamshed Niazi and others. Keeping the tradition of introducing young aspiring talent onto mainstream television alive, Hum introduces popular vlogger Taimoor Salahuddin AKA Mooroo for the first time on television screen in this serial, who will reprise his iconic character Amanullah from his YouTube videos. Starting from first Ramadan, Paristan will air every evening at 7pm.

With such ensemble casts, fresh pairings, a perfect combination of writers and directors with proven records, Hum TV’s is all set to keep the entertainment quotient high and its viewers engaged this Ramadan with its special presentations.