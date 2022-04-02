If no-trust succeeds, PM Imran will hold office until new leader elected: Rashid

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said here on Saturday that even if the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is successful, the premier will remain in office until a new leader is sworn in.

Rashid pointed out that the Constitution is silent on how long the process of electing a new lower house leader should occur once a no-confidence vote is successful.

The opposition, last month, tabled a no-trust motion against PM Imran in the National Assembly. The voting on the motion is expected to take place on Sunday after the previous session was adjourned.