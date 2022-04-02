Hilaria Baldwin Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin

The Baldwin family is getting a new addition later this year. On March 29, Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin announced they’re expecting another baby together. “After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” Hilaria, who previously opened up about suffering a miscarriage in 2019, captioned her Instagram post. “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise.”

The author and the 30 Rock alum are already parents to kids Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3 and Eduardo, 18 months, and Maria Lucia, 13 months, who they welcomed via surrogate. Alec is also dad to daughter Ireland Baldwin, 26, who he shares with his ex, Kim Basinger.

Along with her message, Hilaria also shared a video from when they told their kids about her pregnancy, noting, “As you can see, they are super excited!”

“Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives,” she continued. “A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I’ve missed you during my break from social media…I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call ‘life.’ Our love to you and your loved ones.”

Alec also shared the baby news on his own social media page, captioning his Instagram, “A repost from my wife, @hilariabaldwin.”

Indeed, the Baldwin family has been through many highs and lows in recent years. In February, four months after Alec discharged a prop gun that killed Halyna Hutchins on the Rust film set, her husband filed a wrongful death lawsuit, naming Alec as one of the defendants. The complaint, which was filed in New Mexico, stated that Alec “recklessly shot and killed Halyna” and claimed he and other defendants named in the case “failed to perform industry standard safety checks and follow basic gun safety rules while using real guns to produce the movie Rust, with fatal consequences.”

In response, Alec’s attorneys told E! News in part, “Any claim that Alec was reckless is entirely false.” His legal team also noted they are continuing to cooperate with authorities.