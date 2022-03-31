Dr Shahbaz Gill is still at payroll of US university

Shahbaz Gill, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM), is still employed at a public university in the United States.

According to a report in the English newspaper The News, Gill has yet to declare his position and the compensation he receives from the University of Illinois, Arbana, where he is a Clinical Assistant Professor.

The university’s administration verified in writing to The News that Gill is still employed by the university and earns $124,770 per year.

The SAPM also teaches management principles, marketing, and organizational issues at the university, according to the administration.

It is worth noting that these are PM Imran Khan’s directives to his special assistants and advisers to reveal their assets.

Nonetheless, Gill kept the Cabinet Division in the dark about his work at an American university.