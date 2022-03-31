NA session to meet today with debate on no-trust move

The National Assembly session will be held at 4 pm on Thursday (today) after a two-day break for a debate and voting on the no-confidence motion.

The session will be chaired by Speaker Asad Qaiser wherein the Adviser to Parliamentary Affairs will produce the Election Act (Amendment) Ordinance.

Moreover, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), another ally of the government, has also put its weight behind the opposition

With the support of Shahzain Bugti, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Tariq Bashir Cheema and four independent members, the opposition has managed to gain the support of 176 parliamentarians in the lower house above the psychological mark of 172.

However, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been left with the support of only 164 parliamentarians.

Some of the allies including Sheikh Rashid, Zubeida Jalal and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) are still supporting the government.

The opposition, on the other hand, also claims the support of more estranged parliamentarians of the PTI.

In a meeting held at Sindh House, the opposition claimed to have gained the support of as many as 196 parliamentarians in its no-confidence motion in the lower house.

It is to be noted here that Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, a member of the opposition, is still neutral in the no-confidence motion against the government.

On the other, prior to the National Assembly session, a meeting of the parliamentary party of the united opposition will be held on Thursday (today) at 3 pm in Committee Room No 2.

Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif will chair the meeting that will be attended by former president Asif Ali Zardari, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and JUI leader Maulana Asad Mehmood.

The BAP and MQM leaders and Shahzain Bugti will also attend the meeting that will be focusing on finalising a strategy for the National Assembly session.

The meeting will also finalise the number of parliamentarians in the lower house for the no-confidence motion.