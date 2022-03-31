Imran Khan’s life is in danger: Vawda

Former federal minister Faisal Vawda said Wednesday a “plot is being hatched to assassinate Prime Minister Imran Khan “as the political tensions rise in the country. The claim comes as the PTI’s key ally in the Centre, MQM-P, decided to switch sides and become a part of the Opposition to support its no-confidence motion against the premier. In conversation with a private television channel, ex-senator Vawda claimed that the premier’s life is in danger and a plan was being made to take his life. “We have told him repeatedly to use a bulletproof glass while addressing rallies […] in response, the premier had stated that he will die only when his time comes,” Vawda said. While addressing an anchorperson who was among the journalists with whom the contents of the letter were shared earlier in the day, Vawda said, “There is a serious threat to Imran Khan sahab’s life. I don’t know whether you were read that part [in the letter] about the consequences. That is life-threatening.” “There has been a mention of assassinating Imran Khan sahab,” Vawda added. Asked if the letter explicitly mentioned the assassination or was it implied. Vawda, however, did not specify. “Along with the vote of no-confidence, there is also a threat to his (PM Imran’s) life.

There [has been a mention] of assassination,” he replied. When Abbasi insisted that he clarified whether it was mentioned in the letter, Vawda replied, “It is connected to this letter. This is not the only letter.” Vawda continued: “Imran Khan is a brave man. He will never sell off his country. He will not sell off his nation. He will not take dollar[s]. He will not allow the use of bases and will not allow anyone to act as they will.” “And its cost, till now, is the sarkar, that is the government, and his life,” Vawda added. The PTI leader said that threats to Imran Khan’s lift existed even prior to his election as the prime minister. “[At big rallies], we used to stand before him as human shields. Agencies used to inform us that there are chances today [of Imran Khan being attacked],” he said.