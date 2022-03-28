Malaysia reports 16,863 new COVID-19 cases, 37 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded 16,863 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the total tally to 4,138,867, according to the health ministry.

The newly reported infections included 238 imported cases and 16,625 local transmissions, showed data released on the ministry’s website. A further 37 deaths have been reported from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 34,751. The ministry reported 26,171 new recoveries, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients cured and discharged from hospitals to 3,870,937. Of the 233,179 active cases currently, 299 are being held in intensive care and 187 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The Southeast Asian country reported 24,254 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Sunday, 84.2 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 79 percent are fully vaccinated and 47.9 percent have received booster shots.