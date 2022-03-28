1,000 families receive relief aid in Afghanistan: gov’t

KABUL: About 1,000 families received relief assistance in two provinces as the Taliban-led caretaker government and aid agencies continued to help destitute families, the government said in a statement on Monday.

In the eastern Laghman province, the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) provided food and non-food items to 500 families in Qarghayee district on Sunday.

In the northern Baghlan province, food and non-food items have been distributed by the ARCS to 500 families in Nahrin district.

The aid was provided by the Turkish Red Crescent Society.

In the eastern Ghazni province, the provincial health directorate obtained medical equipment from the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) which is worth about 3.5 million afghanis (about 39,800 U.S. dollars), according to the statement.

The equipment will soon reach all health facilities in the province, the statement said.