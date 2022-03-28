Over 900 outlaws held in Karachi

More than 900 outlaws including drug pushers and street criminals were arrested besides recovery of arms, drugs, dozens of bikes and vehicles during separate action across the metropolis during last one week. Spokesman of Karachi Police said on Sunday that operations were conducted against criminals across Karachi. He said that during last one week, over 900 outlaws including street criminals, drug peddlers were apprehended with illegal weapons, narcotics worth millions of rupees, 60 stolen/snatched motorcycles and seven vehicles.

The spokesman added that the detainees were being investigated after registering separate cases against them at concerned police stations.