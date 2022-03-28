1st MG Golf Tournament held in Gymkhana Lahore

1st MG Golf Tournament was held on Sunday with exceptionally good composition of Ladies and Men Amateur Golfers along with Junior Girls category.

It was an inspiring sight to watch all golfers being fully committed and enthusiastic towards performing and showing their skills set on the Gymkhana Golf Course, a home to an outstanding dexterity for the game.

Aisha Moazzam, the tournament director of 1st MG Golf Tournament has shown her above average capability to conduct an immaculate golf event that invited the best players to compete for their honor of winning the tournament. Justice Nasira Javed Iqbal, was the chief guest for the event, she distributed the prizes among the winners and expressed great pleasure to be there to celebrate the success of the event. Mr. Faisal Afridi, the owner of MG, whose generous sponsorship and an offer of MG car for hole in one, tempted the best of golfers to participate. Mian Misba Ur Rehman chairman Gymkhana club and Mr Sarmad Nadeem, Convenor Golf, attended the ceremony. Under their instructions GGC went out of its way to facilitate Aisha Moazzam, in conducting the event, in perfection.

The match was divided in categories to allow different skill set of golfers and different age groups to compete on a level playing field, which is what Golf is known for. The categories include Ladies Amateur Cat A (H’cap 0-12), Cat B (H’cap 13-24), Cat C (H’cap 25-36). Men Amateur were divided among Cat A (H’cap 0-9) and Cat A (H’cap 10-18). The tournament also had Senior Ladies above 55 years of age and Junior girls below 14 years. Among the prize winners, Parkha Ijaz won best gross in Ladies Cat A and was the Best Golfer of the Event. Iman Ali, 2nd Gross and Ghazala Yasmin was 3rd Gross. Net winners were, Laiba Ali Shah as 3rd net, Bushra Fatima as 2nd Net and Ana James Gill stood as 1st Net.

Ladies Cat B, Sameea Javid Ali 1st Net and Shahzadi Gulfam, 1st Gross. In Ladies Cate C, 1st Net Iffat Zahra and 1st Gross Munazza Shaheen. In Senior Ladies Cat, 1st Net is won by Mrs. Ayesha Hamid and 1st Gross is won by Dr. Shami. Among Junior Girls Yasmeen Zaman Khan won 1st Gross, Uswa Siddique 2nd Gross and 3rd Gross Noor Zahra Shah. In Men Amateur Cat A, 1st Gros Mohsen Zafar and 2nd Gross Ahmed Zafar Hayat. In Men Cat B, Amir Rashid 1st Gross and Rafqat Hussain 1st Net.

Golf is getting more and more popular among both ladies and men in Pakistan. The game attracts new comers of all age groups to compete on one level because of the handicap system, hence providing the best alternative to more physically challenged sports.

Dr. Asma Shami in her address expressed how ladies Golf had progressed in the last four years, with seven exclusive ladies championships on the PGF calendar. She stated that the primary focus is on facilitating single handicappers & talent hunt. She explained that this area was amply covered, by holding international events our girls with single handicaps are already desirous to improve their game. As for the talent hunt, the golfing grandmothers & mothers are already actively involved in introducing their daughters and granddaughters into the game. She particularly praised Aisha Moazzam, the tournament director for conducting the tournament in such a professional manner. Aisha took care of every minute detail of the event. Dr. Shami hoped that this event will become an yearly Gymkhana club Tournament, by way of improving upon it every year and making it a three days ladies golf championship Event.