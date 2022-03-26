Mother, two kids dead in Kohat cylinder blast

ISLAMABAD: At least three people, including a mother and her two children, were killed when their house partially collapsed in a gas cylinder explosion in Kohat, near Ghari Behram Khan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa early Sunday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 officials said, a gas cylinder exploded in Kohat, as a result of which three persons including two children and a woman were killed.

After receiving information about the explosion, police and rescue officials reached the scene of the blast and took bodies to Hospital, a private news channel reported.

The incident happened due to leakage of gas in the house, the rescue officials added.