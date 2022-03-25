Pakistan Sports Festival concludes

With the joint collaboration of KPK Sports Directorate and Frontier Corps North, Pakistan Sports Festival 2022 concluded with enthusiasm in the districts Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber. Starting from February 1, at tehsil and district level, more than one thousand teams and more than ten thousand players of cricket, football, volleyball, basketball, badminton, table tennis, cycling and athletics participated in all three districts. However, final matches of various competitions were played in the closing ceremonies held in Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber. In the closing ceremonies, the athletes participating in the festival marched pass. While young athletes performed gymnastics. Local artists also performed and received appreciation from the participants. Renowned cricketer Junaid Khan also participated in the closing ceremony held in Bajaur district. At the closing ceremonies, trophies and cash prizes were distributed among the winning teams and the best performing players. The purpose of holding Pakistan Sports Festival is to promote healthy activities for the youth of the tribal districts as well as to find new talent. The youth of these districts took an active part in the festival and thanked the government of Pakistan & Frontier Corps North and said that holding such tournaments would bring in new players.













