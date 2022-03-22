PM reiterates Pakistan’s support for Iraq’s territorial integrity, sovereignty

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of Iraq Fuad Hussein met Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday wherein the latter reiterated Pakistan’s support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Iraq.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of the 48th Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Council of Foreign Ministers, the prime minister acknowledged the successes of the Iraqi government in the fight against terrorism. He appreciated, in particular, the resilience of Iraqi people in their efforts to overcome challenges and rebuild the country. The prime minister recalled the long-standing and friendly ties between the two countries, deeply rooted in shared faith, common values, and cultural affinities.

He reaffirmed the desire to further strengthen Pakistan’s bilateral relations with Iraq. Prime Minister Imran Khan also exchanged views with Foreign Minister Hussein on different regional and global issues as well as on matters of the Islamic Ummah. He stressed the importance of collective action by the OIC to address contemporary challenges faced by the Muslims and Islamic countries worldwide.

The Iraqi foreign minister thanked the prime minister for the warm welcome accorded to him and his delegation in Islamabad and lauded the excellent arrangements of the 48th OIC-CFM session.