Last-turn pass gives Newgarden IndyCar win at Texas

WASHINGTON: American Josef Newgarden passed New Zealand teammate Scott McLaughlin on the final turn to win the IndyCar XPEL 375 by 0.669 of a second on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway. The dramatic victory brought IndyCar series owner Roger Penske’s racing team a 600th all-time victory across all programs. McLaughlin led for 186 of the 248 laps over the 1.5-mile oval at Fort Worth and seized the lead with 43 laps remaining, then kept it until coming upon slower traffic in the last two laps and being passed on the outside at the end by Newgarden. McLaughlin, who won last month’s season opener at St. Petersburg and leads in the points chase by 28 after two events, hugged Penske teammate Newgarden. It was Newgarden’s 21st career IndyCar triumph and marked his eighth consecutive season with at least one triumph in the series. McLaughlin started on the outside of the front row and seized the lead by passing Swedish pole sitter Felix Rosenqvist on the last turn of the first lap. The 28-year-old Kiwi, a long-time star in Australian Supercars, kept the edge through the first two pit stop rotations and two restart crashes. Newgarden passed McLaughlin on a restart with 100 laps remaining but McLaughlin, Dutchman Rinus Veekay and Australian Will Power passed back on lap 153 and each took a turn in the lead until the Kiwi racer made the penultimate pass for the lead on lap 205. Sweden’s Marcus Ericsson finished third.













