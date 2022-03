ISLAMABAD: Foreign Ministers (FMs) of Bangladesh, Uganda, Tunisia, Tajikistan and Bosnia arrived here on Monday to attend 48th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers.

Meanwhile, the delegations of Libya, Malasiya and Mozambique led by Deputy Foreign Ministers also arrived in Islamabad to attend the OIC meeting.

All the distinguished guests were warmly welcomed by the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.