Israel urges US not to drop Iran Guards from terror list

Israel on Friday appealed to the United States not to remove Iran’s Revolutionary Guards from its blacklist of foreign terrorist organisations as part of a revived nuclear deal.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps “is a terrorist organisation that has murdered thousands of people, including Americans,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister YairLapid said in a joint statement.

“We refuse to believe that the United States would remove its designation as a terrorist organisation,” they said.

The statement comes after the United States on Wednesday said Washington and Tehran were close to agreement on restoring the 2015 nuclear accord. “We are close to a possible deal, but we’re not there yet,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price.