Protest rally held against killing of youth in IIOJK

A big rally was held in Muzaffarabad on Thursday (today) against the Indian oppression and killing of the Kashmiri youth by Indian troops in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a large number of protesters marched from Grid Station Chowk to Central Press Club, Bank Road. The protesters were holding banners and placards with slogans in favour of Kashmir’s freedom from Indian illegal occupation. The rally was led by Pasban-e-Hurriyat Chairman Uzair Ahmad Ghazali. Anti-India slogans were raised on the occasion. Addressing the rally, the speakers said that the Indian government was committing systematic genocide of the Kashmiri people, especially the youth, by killing them in the so-called cordon and search operations and fake encounters. They deplored the silence of the international human rights organizations over the killing of innocent Kashmiris, grave human rights violations and other atrocities by Indian troops in the occupied territory. The speakers reiterated the Kashmiris’ commitment to continue their struggle for securing right to self-determination and appealed to the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the international community to play their due role in granting the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination.