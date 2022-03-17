PM urges expatriates to make “safe investments” in CBD, RUDA projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that there were massive investment opportunities available for the overseas Pakistanis to make safe investments in Central Business District (CBD) and Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) projects.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review progress on the said projects, said record revenue of Rs. 57.88 billion had been generated during two auctions of commercial plots in CBD.

Appreciating the efforts of the CBD team, the prime minister said the government had targeted dead capital lying unutilized throughout the country and had converted it into sustainable revenue-generating initiatives.

He viewed that unplanned and unmanaged urban sprawl would affect food security where green areas were being converted to housing and commercial areas.

He said that the government was adopting environment friendly approach for new urban projects to cater to residential and commercial needs as well as preserve green areas.

The prime minister directed the Punjab government to take legal action against illegal housing societies selling land in flood plains thereby risking the lives and investments of the general public.

Earlier, the meeting was briefed about progress of CBD and RUDA projects including Lahore’s first Downtown auctions, captive power plant construction, Chahar Bagh, Rakh Jhok National Park, RUDA Technology Park, 10,000 apartments District dedicated for overseas Pakistanis, waste water treatment plant and other amenities.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Minister of State Farrukh Habib, SAPM Dr. Shehbaz Gill, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing & Development Authority Lt. Gen. (R) Anwar Ali Haider and senior officers attended the meeting. Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Housing Minister Malik Asad Khokhar, Punjab Local Government Minister Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Advisor to CM Punjab Dr. Salman Shah and senior officers joined via video link.