Jr Tennis League from Saturday

ISLAMABAD: The KPT Junior Tennis League would kick off from Saturday here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex.

According to tournament director Fazal Subhan, the preparations for the tournament were in full swing and the tournament has six categories of competitions, three each for boys and girls.

“Boys Under-12, Boys Under-16 Boys Open, Girls Under-12, Girls Under-16 and Girls Open. The draw for the tournament will be announced on Friday.”

He said the closing ceremony of the tournament would be held on March 20 in which prizes would be distributed among the players.