PPP wants ISI to probe Aseefa ‘drone attack’

The PPP has written a letter to the Director-General (DG) of Inter-Services Intelligence Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum to seek an inquiry into the incident when Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari was hit by a drone camera during a rally.

According to a statement by PPP, the party’s secretary-general Nayyar Bukhari has written the letter to DG ISI on PPP’s behalf. Expressing concern over the incident, the letter requested the ISI to launch a transparent investigation into the matter.

The incident took place on March 4, when Aseefa was standing atop a truck alongside her brother, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Video footage aired on television had shown the drone moving directly towards Aseefa, who lurched backward and ducked down in an attempt to get out of the device’s way.

The drone had struck her near the right eye. She was initially given first aid at the spot and later shifted to Mukhtar A. Sheikh Hospital in Multan, where she got stitches on what Bilawal had described at the time as “deep lacerations”.

The letter by PPP recalled the incident, saying that a “drone camera of a local TV network flew suspiciously into [PPP} Chairman BBZ’s and targeted his sister, injuring her substantially”. At the time of the incident, Aseefa’s sister, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, too, had expressed the suspicion that the incident was the result of an “intended assault”. Bilawal had also implied while addressing the participants of the march after the incident that the occurrence could have been a deliberate act. He had said the device belonged to a private news channel that was also targeting the PPP march and the party policies.

Later, Samaa TV Director News Farhan Mallick had tweeted that the channel’s drone operator had lost control of the drone camera during the PPP march and consequently, the device struck Aseefa. He had termed the incident “unfortunate” and a “mishap”.

Bokhari mentioned in the letter to the DG ISI that the matter was reported at Khanewal police station and asked the country’s spymaster to further investigate the incident. “Given your organisation’s considerable expertise in investigations, we request that you look into this case and bring to light the facts,” the letter read. “The PPP has taken this attack on Ms Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari most seriously and looks towards your organisation to investigate the issue in a thorough and unbiased manner,” it added.