National Netball Championship from March 28

ISLAMABAD: The National Men’s and Women’s Netball Championship under the auspices of the Pakistan Netball Federation would be staged here at the Pakistan Sports Complex from March 28.

“The preparations for the championship have begun and invitations have been issued to 16 teams from all over the country to participate in the championship,” President of Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) Mudassar Razzaq Arain told APP.

He said the participating teams include Pakistan Army, Railways, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, Wapda, Police, Pakistan Inter Board, Higher Education Commission, Lahore Grammer School, Fata, LUMS, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad.

“Wapda teams will defend their titles in the men’s and women’s event of the championship,” he said.

Arain said the managers’ meeting of the teams would be held on March 27. “The semifinals of the championship will be played on March 30 and the finals on March 31. Trophies, medals, certificates, and other prizes will be distributed among the players of the winning teams at the end of the championship.”

He said players who would display top performance in the championship will be included in the national teams for international competitions.