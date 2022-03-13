Netizens swoon over Farhan Saeed in ‘Mere Humsafar’

Farhan Saeed as Hamza in the recent episode of ‘Mere Humsafar’ has left fans swooning with his charm. Farhan Saeed as Hamza in family drama ‘Mere Humsafar’ is a sigh of relief for fans as he comes to the rescue of ‘damsel in distress’ Hala in the recently aired episode 11.

Hala – has been subjected to all sorts of oppression and ill-treatment since beginning at the hand of her own blood relatives, has got a ray of sunshine in Hamza as he enters the scene in the later episodes and saved her from getting married to Naveed.

What began to look like typical drama series showcasing selfish in-laws and abusive relationships, have got intense, after Hamza announced his marriage with Hala in the recent turn of events to save her from further troubles.

Fans have been loving this soft side of Hamza calling the serial a ‘guilty pleasure’, while several appreciated Hamza to go ‘against the odds’ for the girl he is not in love with but is just ’emotionally connected’.

One of the Twitter users even drew a comparison between Hamza and Indian actor Shahid Kapoor’s popular character ‘Kabir Singh’, calling the former a ‘better and positive version’.

A Twitter user also believed him to be a true personification of ‘Humsafar’. Do you think this marriage will be an end to Hala’s ill-treated life, or will it get worse? Well, we have to wait for episode 12 to air next week to answer these questions.