Almost 98% quota of female increases under Ehsaas programme: Sania Nishtar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar said that the government under the umbrella of the Ehsaas programme initially, has allocated a 50% quota for the female but after three years of its implementation, the quota was increased to almost 98%.

Empowerment of women was beneficial for society and the present government under the leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan was determined to lift the poorest women out of poverty and help them achieve their potential, she said while speaking to Radio Pakistan’s current Affair programme.

In the Ehsaas programme, the girls are getting more stipend amount as compared to the boys, she said, adding, moreover, as per the policy, the girls are getting 50% of total scholarships provided by the government.

Ehsaas will prove to be an important milestone for the economic empowerment of the marginalized segments of society, she said, adding, the programme has been framed in accordance with the best international practices.