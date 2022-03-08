Business community stands with Peshawar victims, says FPCCI chief

The heinous and barbaric terrorist attack on innocent citizens, while they were worshipping in a Peshawar mosque, has been condemned by Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Chairman of the FPCCI Management Committee. He went on to say that the death toll had reached 63 and that many of the victims’ families were in urgent need of a comprehensive care and assistance package.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh expressed his deep sorrow over the fact that the incident has left many families without breadwinners, and that many victims have been left temporarily or permanently incapacitated due to the catastrophe. He went on to say that injured people should be provided with the best medical care possible until they have fully recovered.

The Chief of the FPCCI has requested that the provincial and federal governments provide all humanitarian, medical, financial, and familial assistance to the victims of this barbarianism and massacre, regardless of where they live. A detailed assessment of each family’s suffering and rehabilitation requirements as demanded by the president.

Mr. Irfan Iqbal Sheikh continued by saying that the whole Pakistani business, industrial, and trade community is standing by the relatives of the victims and that they should not be left alone. He also expressed gratitude to the civilian and military law enforcement and intelligence services for their ongoing investigations and arrests in connection with the incident, which are taking place around the clock.

While calling for exemplary and fast punishment for the perpetrators and their enablers, members of the business community also express their willingness to assist the government in its efforts to create a harmonious, prospering, and peaceful atmosphere in the country.