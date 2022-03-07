UNSC condemns ‘heinous and cowardly’ terrorist attack in Peshawar

T he United Nations Security Council (UNSC) condemned the “heinous and cowardly” terrorist attack on a Mosque in Peshawar. “The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack that took place at the Koocha Risaldar Mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Friday, March 4 2022,” said United Arab Emirates envoy Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, who is serving as the UNSC president. The statement said that the UNSC members expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the victims and the Pakistani government. “The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security,” read the statement. The statement underscored the need to “bring perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice”. The statement also urged all states to “cooperate actively” with the Pakistani government. “The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed,” said the statement.













