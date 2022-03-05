Tanker carrying milk collided with a car claims 3 lives in Burewala

ISLAMABAD: At least three persons were killed, while three others were seriously injured when a tanker carrying milk collided with a car coming from the opposite side in Burewala in Punjab on early Saturday morning.

According to rescue 1122, the accident occurred in Burewala where a car collided with a tanker due to over-speeding, killing three people on the spot and injuring three others, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to the hospital.