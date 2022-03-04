Attacker used 5-6 kg explosive material in suicide blast: IGP

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazam Jah Ansari Friday said five to six-kilogram explosive material was used by the suicide bomber, who had come to the mosque on foot.

Talking to the media during his visit to blast site at the Kocha Risaldar mosque , he said the the policemen were deployed for security purpose at a distance of 20 and 25 yards from the mosque.

One policeman was martyred while another was injured due to an exchange of fire with the terrorists. One of the terrorist managed to enter the mosque and blew himself up in the third row of the worshipers, he added. The IGP said no prior information about the terror act was shared.