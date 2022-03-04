ITP issues 7,785 tickets over different violations

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 2,468 fine tickets to road users for using mobile phones during drive and 7785 other motorists for not fastening seat belts, a police spokesman said on Thursday. Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis, he said that special campaign is underway to check violations while various squads headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal are performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators. During the last 02 months, the police spokesman said that action was taken against 7,785 motorists for not fastening seat belts during drive and 2,468 motorists for using mobile during drive. The SSP (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal said that a campaign is underway to ensure a disciplined traffic system in the city and he also appealed to the citizens to follow rules. He said that ITP personnel have been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users. He said that it has been directed to adopt a decent attitude with road users. The SSP said that ITP is also ensuring action against others violating traffic rules. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure a safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people, he maintained.













