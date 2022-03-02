Operation against encroachments in Gujranwala on the cards

Gujranwala Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzaal has directed the Municipal Corporation, police, traffic police and district council authorities to ensure the main roads are encroachment free and a comprehensive operation in this regard be started. He said all organizations should play their role to make this operation successful with the power and equipment, and their performance will be monitored on daily basis. The deputy commissioner said that encroachment is main problem being faced by the citizens and situation is going more miserable day by day which needs a major operation in this regard. He also directed the officers to fix the places for pushcarts and not allowed them to run their business on the roads.

Two UC secretaries arrested for making fake certificates: Circle Officer Anti-Corruption Riffat Mahmood has arrested two secretaries of union councils for preparing fake birth certificates, death certificates and fake Nikahnama. The action has been taken on the directions of Director General ACE Punjab and Regional Director Anti-Corruption Establishment Gujranwala Region Gujranwala.

Judicial action has been approved by the competent authority. The arrested accused are Syed Tajamal Hussain Zaidi and Muhammad Imran.

Crackdown against power pilferers: Gepco teams during crackdown against electricity theft have held 271 accused red handed while electricity stealing during the month of February.

Regional task force and surveillance teams conducted various raids in different areas of the region and held 271 accused including 62 from city circle, 70 from Cantt circle, 45 from Gujrat circle, 58 from Sialkot circle and 36 from Narowal circle. The Gepco authorities have also issued detection bills of Rs8 million to the involved consumers and got registered cases against them in the relevant police stations.

Body found: The body of an elderly man was found from an under construction house in Saddar Police Station limits. Rehmat, 65, was sleeping in his under construction house and in the morning he was found dead. It was told that someone killed him by hitting his head with an iron rod. Police have started investigations.