Steps afoot to modernise agriculture, increase exports: Fakhar Imam

Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam has said that development of the agriculture sector is the top priority of the incumbent government as it contributes massively to the national economy.

The minister said this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the two-day Agricultural Show 2022 at the University of Sargodha on Sunday.

Imam said that steps are being taken to increase agricultural exports in line with the vision of the prime minister. He said this exhibition will not only make the farmers aware of modern production technology but will also increase agricultural exports.

He underlined the need for more innovation in the agriculture sector, like precision agriculture, to maximise the yield and uplift the living standard of the farmers. Imam urged students to move forward in the field of agriculture and to get them equipped with the latest research and technology for adding value to the national agri-economic industry and its growth.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi said that this is a mega event of its very first kind in Sargodha district in which a large number of exporters of high value agriculture, farmers and other stakeholders are participating.

Holding this exhibition will further improve the linkages between farmers and the industry. Farmers will be able to learn about the latest production technology of fruits and vegetables. He further said that efforts are being made to reach markets globally to increase the exports of agricultural products and this agricultural exhibition was a continuation of these efforts.

About 75 stalls of local and domestic agricultural products, industry, agricultural machinery, fruits and vegetables have been set up in the exhibition. The exhibition will help improve the high value agriculture chain and increase our agricultural exports.

Prior to the event, the Agriculture Department Punjab has so far organised 3 Pakistan Horti Expo and 2 Punjab Agri Expo exhibitions for the promotion of the high value agriculture chain, which was attended by more than 35,000 visitors including importers, buyers and businessmen from abroad.

More than 40 delegations from different countries (Malaysia, Indonesia, Qatar, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Bahrain, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, Belarus and Ukraine etc.) participated. Through these 5 exhibitions, business deals worth $ 13.2 million were made.