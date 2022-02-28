Abramovich hands over Chelsea control

PARIS: Chelsea’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich handed over control of the European champions in the latest shockwaves in sport following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Saturday saw the third day of hostilities since Russian leader Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion that has killed dozens of people, forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in just 48 hours and sparked fears of a wider conflict in Europe.

Abramovich said Saturday he was handing over the “stewardship and care” of Chelsea to the trustees of its charitable foundation. Billionaire Abramovich, who took over at Stamford Bridge in 2003, said in a statement: “During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities. I have always taken decisions with the club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.” It’s understood Abramovich took the decision in order to protect Chelsea from reputational damage as the war rages in Ukraine. European football’s governing body UEFA are believed also to be considering whether to terminate the reported 40 million euros a year sponsorship contract with Russian gas giant Gazprom. UEFA had already on Friday punished Russia by stripping Saint Petersburg of hosting the Champions League final on May 28 ––– at the Gazprom Arena –– and awarded it to Paris.













