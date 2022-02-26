‘Huqooq-e-Sindh March’ demonstrates public distrust in PPP-led govt: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said the “Huqooq-e-Sindh March” (Sindh rights march) manifested the growing distrust of the people in the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led government in the province marred by bad governance, corruption, and lawlessness.

In a news statement, he said that the ‘Huqooq-e-Sindh March’ by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would start from Ghotki which would reach Karachi on March 6 after passing through multiple districts of the province. The minister said the PPP was ruling the province for the last 13 years, but failed to ensure public welfare and control crime rate.

Due to insufficient number of ambulances, patients were still brought to hospitals in Sindh on wheelbarrow. He lashed out at the PPP government for shifting blame of massive wheat misappropriation in Sindh on rats who, he ironically said, emboldened by witnessing a large-scale corruption in the province.

Farrukh astonished by the silence of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto despite the confession of his party’s Food Minister on the floor of the provincial assembly about his corruption. The people of Karachi had been left at the mercy of tanker mafia and hoarders, he said.