CEO suspends 22 head teachers for violating anti-dengue SOPs

Chief Executive officer Education SaifUllahDhillu has suspended 22 head teachers for not adopting anti-dengue measures in their schools.

It was told that on the instructions of CEO education various teams conducted raids at different government schools and inspected the anti-dengue measures. The raiding parties submitted reports to the CEO that 22 schools are being running without anti-dengue measures in the district. While CEO SaifUllahDhillu has suspended the head teachers of these schools for not adopting the anti-dengue measures in their schools. CEO has warned the heads of all government schools to improve their performance in respect of anti-dengue campaign otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

Operation: District administration has carried on operation against illegal occupants and got retrieved 1okanal state land worth of millions of rupees in Kamoki Gujranwala. It was told that on the directions of Punjab Government, district administration team under the supervision of assistant commissioner (Sadar)l conducted an operation in village Mustafa Abbad and got retrieved 10 Kanal state land owned from the illegal occupant. Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzaal said that no one would be allowed to occupy the state land at any cost and this operation against illegal occupiers will be continue in the next days also.

Polio: Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal has said that the five-day anti-polio drive should be made a success in any case and ensure that no child under the age of 5 is deprived of polio vaccine. He issued these instructions while kicking off the five days anti polio campaign at DHQ hospital Gujranwala. He said that early eradication of polio was in the national interest and necessary to secure the future of children. He directed the officers of the health department to immediately rectify all the problems encountered during the campaign and ensure that no negligence was observed in the campaign. EDO health told that a target has been set to vaccinate more than 717,000 children during the polio campaign. In this regard, the Health Department has formed 2890 Mobile Teams, 159 Fixed Teams, 66 Transit Teams which will carry out responsibilities at Health Centers, Homes, Railway Stations and Bus stands etc. The Deputy Commissioner directed that special attention be given to micro-plan missing children and zero dose children to ensure early eradication of polio and prevent further spread of the virus.

Accidents: Two persons died in accidents here in Ali PurChatha and QillaDidar Singh Gujranwala. Reportedly Ali Abbas was crossing the railway line in Ali PurChatha when train from Rawalpindi to Lahore crushed him to death. In another incident Billal was going on motorcycle when tyre of motorcycle got burst, resultantly Billal fell down on the road and received critical injures. He was being rushed to hospital when he died on the way to hospital.

Shopkeeper: Shopkeeper shot to dead by unknown accused here in Rahwali Gujranwala. It was reported that FalakSher was present at his shop when two motorcyclists opened fire at him, resultantly FalakSher died at the spot. Police have started investigations.