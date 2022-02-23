Trade & Investment: Atlanta’s Gwinnett Chamber, FPCCI to collaborate

FPCCI Vice Chairman Muhammad Suleman Chawla welcomed the profound interest expressed by a business community delegation from the U.S. in increasing the volume of bilateral trade; investments in the shape of FDI; exploring Joint Venture opportunities, and enhancing the economic relations between the two countries of Pakistan and the U.S. He was speaking on the occasion of a visit to FPCCI’s Head Office in Karachi by a high-profile delegation of Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce from Atlanta, Georgia.

Muhammad Suleman Chawla said that, in his opinion, the U.S. is one of the most important markets for Pakistani traders and service providers in all sectors; both in conventional and unconventional products and services. Furthermore, remittances from the U.S. have exceeded $2.5 billion per year – representing approximately 13pc of Pakistan’s total remittances. He emphasized the fact that there are no legal or regulatory restrictions in Pakistan that can limit the repatriation of profits earned by foreign investors and entrepreneurs in Pakistan.

Imran Surani, Head of the Gwinnett Chamber’s delegation, said that he has convinced the delegates that Pakistan is a safe place for business visits and economic tourism; and, Pakistan represents one of the most dynamic environments for Joint Ventures. He added that well-established companies from Atlanta are willing to do business with Pakistan; and, their in-person visit to the apex chamber of Pakistan is a testimony to the fact.

Haji Jamaluddin Achakzai, a prominent business leader from Balochistan, said that Pakistani dry fruits and herbs are finding their way to the U.S. markets indirectly through third countries; and, we should be facilitated by the governments of both the countries to enable us to export directly.

Shaukat Ali Omerson, a food and restaurants industry magnate from Pakistan, said that Pakistani cuisine is very popular in the U.S. and they should incentivize the food industry entrepreneurs from Pakistan to establish their outlets. This will not only create economic activity; but, will also generate employment opportunities. Sheikh Imtiaz Hussain, an active member of the Pak-U.S. business community, said that the delegation has come to the right place; as FPCCI is the nerve center of all trade promotion activities in Pakistan. Pakistani business community is known for their enterprising spirit and has always projected the soft image of Pakistan in the U.S.