Ghazala Ansari all praise for women’s golf event

LAHORE: Former golfer Ghazala Ansari has expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all the women golfers who had come together to organise, conduct and participate in the inaugural Ghazala Ansari Challenge Cup held recently in her honour. She thanked Dr Asma Shami and her dedicated team comprising Maimoona Azam (captain Lahore Gymkhana), Munazza Shaheen (referee) and Bela Azam (tournament director), whose combined efforts ensured that this unique event was conducted in the most exemplary manner. She also thanked the management of the Gymkhana Golf Club for the excellent arrangements that it had made for the conduct of the event. Ghazala Ansari, a product of Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club, was one of the finest golfers of Pakistan during her playing days. With handicap one, she was winner of the national golf championship six times. Ghazala Ansari also thanked Bela Azam, her husband Azam Malik and son Asad Malik, owners of the Leathertex Group and its brand name JULKE, for being the sole financial sponsors of the golf event.













