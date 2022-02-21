Summer to see unprecedented gas shortages, claims Sherry

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman has claimed that the upcoming summer season would see unprecedented gas shortages because the government had been unable to secure two new Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals from Japan and Qatargas consortiums. “Unbelievable incompetence [of the PTI government], given the urgent need for gas in Pakistan,” said Rehman in a tweet on Monday. Last month, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the incumbent government successfully steered the country out of a difficult situation by dint of its tight decisions. Addressing a ceremony in Multan, he had said that ten dams were being constructed to strengthen the agriculture sector and produce cheap electricity, reflecting our long-term planning for the development of the country. He had said that the government was negotiating the gas pipeline project with Turkmenistan in order to solve the gas shortage in the country. Previous governments had signed such agreements with the power generation companies that the government had to pay them even without consuming their electricity, Qureshi had said.













