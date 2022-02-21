151 girls abducted from Sargodha recovered, police informs SC

The Supreme Court on Monday was informed that 151 girls abducted from Sargodha have been recovered as the apex court continued the hearing of the Sobia Batool case.

Batool was abducted from Sargodha district in November 2021. A three-member bench, presided by Justice Maqbool Baqir, heard the case and expressed concern over the abduction of the girls from Sargodha, deeming it a result of “incompetence and failure of police”.

On the court’s order, an operation was carried out to recover the missing girls and as a result, 151 girls were rescued from different areas of Sargodha division, said District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Rizwan Ahmad Khan.

DPO Sargodha added that 21 girls had been rescued from brothels, however, Sobia Batool has not been found. He elaborated that 16 accused had been arrested and some of the recovered girls had provided marriage certificates.

Deeming the abductions a failure of the police force, Justice Baqir stated, “It is a matter of great abuse that despite the First Information Report (FIR), the recovery was so lax”.

The apex court judge also questioned the DPO whether the recovered girls had their FIRs registered and ordered Station House Officers (SHO) of police stations, where cases were registered, to be notified.