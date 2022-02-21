Climate justice now

Never before in whole human history, have we been richer or more powerful and yet we feel overwhelmed due to rapid climate change, the crises of our time.

A change in global or regional climate patterns, longterm shift in temperatures and weather patterns is climate change. Temperature is rising worldwide due to greenhouse gases trapping more heat in the atmosphere.

Droughts are becoming longer and more extreme, there is a rapid flooding of coastal regions due to melting ice sheets and glaciers. Human activities from pollution to overpopulation are driving up the earth’s temperature and fundamentally changing the world around us.

95 percent cause of climate change is human activity. This leads to warmer winters and harsher summers, dry places become drier and wet places wetter. We started breaking CO2 records in 1950 and we have not stopped yet which has warmed the planet at an alarming rate. 2nd cause of climate change is a change in the global population which has tripled in the last 70 years.

Some of the effects of climate change are increasing temperature, forest fire or wildfire, higher wildlife extinction rates, droughts, increasing smog, floods, rising sea levels causing sinking of coastal regions such as Jakarta in Indonesia, smog causing more allergies and other health risks, intense storm damages and water shortages, reduced agricultural yields, flooding and erosion in coastal areas are additional concerns.

The food we eat, the streets we walk on, the clothes we wear, the gadget we use, the way we move and the pleasant temperature around us, everything affects climate. The question is how you should change your lifestyle to prevent rapid climate change?

We can use the following strategies to stop climate change: invest in renewable and divest from fossil fuels, drive fuel-efficient vehicles, use public transport, establishment of wildlife corridors to prevent wildlife extinction, reforestation and afforestation, protect forests like amazon, make plastic reduction a legal requirement, use energy wisely, reuse-don’t just recycle, use energy-efficient appliances. we should spread awareness to prevent our destroying planet and we need climate justice right now.

MUZNA MEHMOOD HASHMI

Lahore