MIPD hosts two-day Qualification Curriculum & Assessment Programme 2022

Millennium Institute of Professional Development MIPD and Department of International Qualifications, Curriculum and Assessments hosted a special two-day Millennium Qualification Curriculum and Assessment Programme (MQCAP-2022) on the theme of “Redefining Leadership Together” last day says a press release.

This program was specifically structured to enhance leadership capacities predominantly in the realm of the academic sphere. The aim was to make school leaders view leadership as a PROCESS rather than a position of authority which should be distributed and exercised at all levels. This process has become more difficult because of post Covid challenges such as academics rigor, wellbeing, concentration spans, admissions, resources and much more.

During MCQAP, Directors, General Managers, Senior Managers, Curriculum Leads, and Master Trainers highlighted rationale and importance of The Millennium Education policies and procedures, curriculum, in-house teaching and learning practices, and how it can be effectively implemented in classrooms by integrating 21st century teaching pedagogies and 3 E’s Exposure, Expansion and Exploration. During talks, it was highlighted that Every school is a unique community and leadership needs to be situational and come from within where an outstanding school leaders strive to improve both the components and the dynamics of the TME policies & procedures

Mr. Abbas Hussain, Director Teachers Development Centre, enlightened the delegates on the concept of “The Evolution of Classrooms Beyond the Classrooms- Redesigning Classrooms for the Future (from grassroots to classrooms).” He began his discourse by quoting Yong Zhao and introduced a new perspective to the present situation: A global crises is too good an opportunity to waste. He referred to distinguished scholars and expounded that “learning loss” is a dangerous idea, it should be called schooling loss.

While addressing the session, Dr. Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq (TI), Founder & CEO The Millennium Education Group, spoke on the very real-life concrete theme- “Journey from Curriculum to Concept” and reiterated The Millennium Education philosophy which is based on opportunity, achievement, excellence, discovery, and entrepreneurship. It is focused on scalability, sustainability, and creating social impact. He stressed the need to develop schools as “Social Enterprises”, and students as “Social Entrepreneurs”. He enlightened the audience about the underlying objective of the MQCAP, “Give your room some class”. His discourse revolved around the fact that learning has moved from globalization to Millennialization. He reiterated that as educators, we want our students’ learning to be enduring, enabling them to engage themselves in community service. He urged on the need to move from curriculum to concept, fostering critical thinking, leadership skills, and connectivity through technology.

Dr. Faisal Mushtaq (TI) recapped the concept of “learn- unlearn- relearn” and commented, “Teaching and Learning is a journey not a destination.” He concluded his discourse by saying, “Lead the classroom that you wish to see in the world.”

During enlightened sessions, the purpose behind the MQCAP was decoded by contrasting qualifications to quality, curriculum to capacity, and assessment to achievement. A significant message was conveyed through the forceful question: What Matters More? The importance of the School Improvement Plan (SIP) as future of every school was also addressed and the cycle of developing, implementing, reflecting, and reviewing SIP was elaborated. It was reiterated that an important pre-requisite to holistic education is exposing students to life outside classroom through competitions, community projects and outreach programmes. During informative sessions, a concern for curriculum, assessment, the school’s culture and values, the role of parents and the community was shared with reference to post Covid period.

Besides many high notes, the need to redefine leadership and to get the best out of the system was revisited by setting, implementing, monitoring, reviewing, and refining campus-based goals, practices, and policies so that student learning outcomes are continuously improved.