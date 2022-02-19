Commissioner chairs meeting; reviews price control, development scheme

BAHAWALPUR:Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (R) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal Saturday chaired a meeting and reviewed development work in the district. He reviewed the following issues including price control, supply of agricultural fertilizers at fixed rates, Ehsaas Ration Discount Program, Coronavirus vaccination campaign Reach Every Door (RED-III), allotment of land to landless Cholistanis, recovery of Agricultural Income Tax and Water Tax, the pace of work on development projects across the Division.

The meeting was informed that manholes are being covered properly throughout the division, restoration of lights, restoration of old bridges, cleaning of closed sewerage drains and construction of sewerage lines in all three districts.

Ongoing operations for proper collection and disposal of garbage throughout the division, cleaning and proper seating arrangements for passengers, maintenance of playgrounds and green belts throughout the division, measures should be taken to eliminate wall chalking throughout the division, cleaning of water tanks throughout the division and other issues were also reviewed. Under the Reach Every Door campaign (RED-III), 88 percent of people have been given the first dose, and 65 percent have been fully vaccinated. The meeting also reviewed the situation of an abundant supply of agricultural fertilizers at fixed rates.

Out of 6 million urea bags required for acreage, farmers have purchased 1.5 million bags while registered dealers have 4.6 million urea bags. The meeting was further informed that in all the three districts of the division, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan, even after the purchase of fertilizer for Rabi crops, there are 477,758 sacks of DAP and 37,767 sacks of urea fertilizer available.

The meeting was informed that from 13th November 2021 to 17th February 2022 in the three districts of the division, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan, urea fertilizer and DAP was supplied at fixed rates, and 16,992 places were inspected and 94 cases were registered across the division for overcharging fertilizers.

In addition, 56 persons were arrested and 66 places were sealed and a fine of Rs. 56.96 million was imposed while 59,767 sacks of DAP and 90,246 sacks of urea fertilizer were seized.

Out of which, 54,421 sacks of DAP and 90,246 sacks of urea fertilizer were sold at fixed rates. During the operations against illicit profiteers, 716 locations across the division were inspected.

FIR was registered and a fine of Rs. 60,000 was imposed on the illicit profiteers. It was informed that price control magistrates inspected 6,885 places to eradicate illicit profiteering and imposed fines of Rs. 10,037 million including registration of 58 cases for violation.

The meeting was informed that the registration of 89 percent of retailers has been completed under Ehsas Ration Discount Program across the division. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division directed that the development schemes shoulder be completed on time.

He directed to achieve the revenue targets, development projects, and all other targets in time. He said that the departments which have improved their performance would be welcomed and rewards would be given for timely completion of the set targets.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Consolidation Syed Muhammad Tariq Bukhari, Additional Commissioner Revenue Mehr Khalid Ahmed, Additional Commissioner Coordination Muhammad Faisal Atta, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Farooq Qamar, Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, DHO Dr. Khalid Chandar from Agriculture Department. Muhammad Shafiq, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, DO Industries Zubair Abbasi, Director Agriculture Jamshed Khalid Sindhu, Director Health Dr. Fayyaz Ahmed, Director Revenue Colony Mushtaq Hussain, Exxon Cholistan Development Authority Ejaz Mehtab, Exxon Local Government Director Officers of other concerned departments including Welfare Sehar Siddique participated.