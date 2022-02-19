Bella criticises hijab ban in India and other countries

Supermodel Bella Hadid extended support to the Otago high school girl in a recent post, criticized several countries including India, France for Muslim discrimination.

American supermodel Bella Hadid took to photo and video sharing site Instagram on Thursday to lend her support to 17-year-old Hoda Al-Jamaa, a girl from Otago Girls’ High School, who ended up in hospital after being tortured, and her Hijab ripped off, following the refusal to swear in Arabic.

Sharing an Instagram post for ‘Justice for Hoda’, Bella Hadid, 26, noted, “Brings tears to my eyes… It makes me angry and sick to my stomach.”

“We need to change this mindset of immediate judgement… being Muslim , or being anything other than white in general, does not equal being a threat or different than anyone else.”

“I urge France, India , Quebec, Belgium, and any other countries in the world who are discriminatory against Muslim women, to rethink what decisions you have made or are trying to make in the future about a body that is not yours”, read the caption with a series of ‘Hijab ban’ screengrabs in another post by Hadid.

“It’s not your job to tell women what they should or shouldn’t wear, especially when it is pertaining to faith and safety,” Bella exclaimed while terming the current world as ‘Islamophobic’.

“At the root of it all, all of this is just much deeper than Islamophobia; it’s pure sexism and misogyny. no matter the countries or the time men always want to control what a woman does and wears”, Hadid quoted Hijabi model-influencer, Taqwa Bint Ali.

Bella Hadid who enjoys a huge following from over a 50 million Instagrammers uses the platform quite often to raise her voice against social issues.